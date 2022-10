Posted: Oct 20, 2022 4:46 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 4:46 PM

Victoria Edwards

This Sunday, October 23, from 4 to 7:30 pm you will want to be at Unity Square in Bartlesville to play a unique game of bingo as part of a fundraiser to benefit the Children's Musical Theatre.

SongBox Bingo is the name of the game and the cost is only $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

To purchase bingo cards, go to https://cmtonstage.com.