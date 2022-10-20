Posted: Oct 20, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 2:29 PM

Victoria Edwards

On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.

After appearing in Florida’s Volusia County Jail Branch Courtroom with a public defender for a felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, Kennedy and his attorney reported they are considering fighting the extradition back to Oklahoma.

Kennedy had been listed by Okmulgee Police as having possible information into the deaths of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens after an initial interview was held between Kennedy and Okmulgee Police as they were investigation the disappearance of the four men on October 9.

Currently, Kennedy is facing not only the legal issues with Florida but also is on a probationary period with the state of Oklahoma for a 10-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of assault in May 2013.

(Photo courtesy of Volusia County Jail)