Posted: Oct 19, 2022 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 2:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

RUN THE STREETS exists to challenge at-risk youth to experience the benefits of goal-setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved health by prodivind them with training for and competing in a half-marathon run.

To help support the mission of RUN THE STREETS, Arvest Foundation is contributing $4000 to the organization to provide tshirts and hoodies for the mentors and students who are season finishers.

A check for the contribution was presented this week by Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Brandy Robles to Jennier Lieb, coordinator of RUN THE STREETS who was accompanied by board members and students at the presentation.

When accepting the donation, Lieb said, "We are truly grateful and humbled by the support the Arvest Foundation has shown to Run the Streets. Without such generous community partnerships, we simply could not impact those who need us most with such success."