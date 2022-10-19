News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 19, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 9:35 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
Tom Davis
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week.
Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start after the break and that one or two more will begin next August when school starts.
McCauley also answered a question posed in Monday's school board meeting by concerned citizens regarding a poster found in the school promoting a controversial event.
McCauley said a poster was found in the high school promoting the September Pride event that was held in September. He said the poster was never approved and was taken down when it was discovered. MacCauley said that everyone, students alike, was reminded that there is an approval policy before posting anything on school grounds.
