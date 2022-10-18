Posted: Oct 18, 2022 3:07 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening.

This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen, and community meeting rooms.

At the event, Tri County Tech Superintendent and CEO Dr. Tammie Strobel said “Today was spectacular. We cut the ribbon on the Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center. This state-of-the-art training facility will provide unique opportunities for life-changing learning experiences for so many. We are thrilled about partnering with the Nowata Boys & Girls Club and look forward to watching Nowata and its residents thrive."

There were many supporters, board members, and community members there to witness the ribbon cutting and open house.