Posted: Oct 17, 2022 8:02 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 8:02 AM

Victoria Edwards

Just in time for decorating in the Autumn theme, the Bartlesville Public Library is offering a crafting class on Tuesday, October 18 fro 2-4 pm. You will make a reversible wooden block sign that celebrates both Halloween and Thanksgiving. The class will be held at 600 South Johnstone Avenue.

The event is free and all supplies are provided by the library. Staff will help you create the craft through detailed instructions. Although the event is open to the public, space is limited so you must pre-register by calling the library at 918-338-4167.

A photo of the creation is available on the calendar page of the library.