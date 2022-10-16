Posted: Oct 16, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2022 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Monday, October 17, at 5:30pm at 1100 South Jennings Ave. will highlight a Teaching and Learning Update; Construction Update: and the 2023 Bond Issue.

The bond issue discussion will likely be highilghted with the need to expand and improve some of the elementary schools in the district as the number of new students has increased over the last couple of years.