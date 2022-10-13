Posted: Oct 13, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 1:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

A Bartlesville man arrested in 2017 and who later pled guilty to charges of indecent exposure and inappropriate verbal sexual conduct with a minor was back in Washington County Court today on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in Oklahoma where he was convicted and in Kansas where he says he now resides. He was picked up on a warrant yesterday and appeared for arraignment today.

The District Attorney’s office of Washington County issued a motion to revoke Atkins’ suspended sentence because he violated the terms of his probation by not registering in the timeframe allotted him and that allowed his sentence to be suspended. The DA also recommended and was approved a bond of $25,000.

Atkins will remain in the Washington Correctional Center until his next hearing on October 28 or until he can make bond.