Posted: Oct 12, 2022 1:58 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2022 2:04 PM

Victoria Edwards

Building Bridges, a non-profit that helps local families learn about and adopt healthy eating habits, will benefit from a $5000 donation from Arvest Foundation to help support the Healthy Families Program.

Arvest mortgage lender, Jill Carse, along with mortgage loan and private banking manager, Sonya Reed, presented the check to Kim Breedlove, Executive Director of Building Bridges of Oklahoma.

Healthy Families Program is a series of classes that demonstrates how to plan and cook meals at home with the intent of decreasing the consumption of fast food and increasing the use of home-cooked meals made with nutritious ingredients. Breedlove says the donation from Arvest will allow the organization to purchase more cooking appliances and foods for the demonstrations.