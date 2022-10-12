Posted: Oct 12, 2022 9:50 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2022 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, was Chelsie Wagoner, who is running for the open Ward 2 seat this fall.

Wagoner is running for seat that is currently being held by Councilman Paul Stuart, who won re-election in 2020. Stuart announced that he would not be seeking reelection this time. She faces challenger Loren Roszel in the November election.

Wagoner says she is a full time mother and wife who is very fortunate to be able to contribute to her kids’ schooling, their sports and volunteer time. She wants to ensure that Bartlesville is the place where her children will raise their children.

Chelsie said her ability to serve has always been in her heart adding,"However, attending most Council meetings over the last year, my concerns of overreaching outside of local leader duties never subsided as a constituent. Deciding to run for the Ward 2 position was something I decided months ago. It is the very least I can do for my family and our neighbors."

Wagoner said she wants more transparency in local government. She said she doesn't think the lack of transparency is intentional, just something that happens over time when governments are working to get thing done.