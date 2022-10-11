Posted: Oct 11, 2022 6:45 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 6:46 PM

Victoria Edwards

Halloween is only a few days away and if you haven't done so already, now is the time to decorate the house for Fall. The Country Bumpkin Patch is the place to find the perfect pumpkin or gourds for carving and decorating for the season. The patch is located at 18500 North 4030 Road.

The patch is usually open only on weekends but for this week only -- weather permitting -- it will also be open on Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 4 pm. To check if open, visit their FACEBOOK page. Next week, they return to Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and SUndays from 1 to 7 pm.

Entry fee is $8.00 per person for ages 3 and up. Entry includes all regular rides, games, and activities except the slingshot and paintball alley. There is also a Country Store for gift-buying and a Snack Shack for on-site meals or sweets.

The patch closes on October 30 but the best pumpkins will go quickly so head out and pick up a pumpkin, you Country Bumpkin!