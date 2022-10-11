Posted: Oct 11, 2022 8:00 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 8:00 AM

Tom Davis

Faith in Business brings people together to fellowship, network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth. It is where dspeakers share keys to success and ways to integrate faith into one's sphere of relationships and influence.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank and Faith in Business invited everyone to there next free breakfast meeting on Thursday, October 20, from 7am to 9am at Crossing 2nd at 215 E 2nd St. in Bartlesville.