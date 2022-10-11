News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 11, 2022 8:00 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 8:00 AM
Faith in Business-BPD Free Event October 20
Tom Davis
Faith in Business brings people together to fellowship, network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth. It is where dspeakers share keys to success and ways to integrate faith into one's sphere of relationships and influence.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank and Faith in Business invited everyone to there next free breakfast meeting on Thursday, October 20, from 7am to 9am at Crossing 2nd at 215 E 2nd St. in Bartlesville.
Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and hear from Bartlesville Police Department’s Captain Troy Newell and Chaplain Brian Schexnayder along with Project Tribute's Jon Beckloff. This FREE event is open to the public. Registration is requested through the event website faithinbusinessseries.com .
