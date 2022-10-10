Posted: Oct 10, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2022 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday was City Manager Mike Bailey, City Clerk Jason Muninger, Librarian Shellie McGille and City Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen.

Among the highlights from the show, City Manager Mike Bailey said the Bartlesville City Council will revisit the matter of adult entertainment when it meets on Monday, November 7, at 7pm at city hall. A petition with more than 2000 was presented to the council last week in regards to a drag queen show at Tower Center at Unity Square that was billed as "family friendly." The City Attorney is reviewing what is on the books already with an eye to see could be done to tighten up regulations with violating anyone's rights. His recommendations with be presented to the City Council on November 7 at the City Council meeting.

On another note, the city of Bartlesville broke yet another record when it comes to local sales tax collection. City Clerk Jason Muninger said the city took in more than 5% more than last October's collection, which was also a record haul for that month.

Shellie McGill with Bartlesville Public Library and the Bartlesville Area History Museum reminded listeners and viewers that 10/20 is the date for the OCTOBER LUNCH & LEARN - THE LAST TRAIN ROBBERY IN OKLAHOMA - THE OKESA TRAIN ROBBERY | 1 1 :30 AM - 1 PM.

This fall lecture series continues with an in-depth look at the fateful early morning of August 21, 1923, in Okesa, Oklahoma. Captain Jay Has t ings will be here to present the captivating story of the Okesa Train Robbery. Often cited as the last train robbery in Oklahoma, credited to the Al Spencer Gang.

The Lunch & Learn will be held Thursday, October 20, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. , for at tendees to enjoy the current exhibi t in the Pioneer Gallery Lawles s Lands : Stories of the Wild, Wild Midwes t . The presentat ion will begin at noon. Tables and chair s will be set up for attendees who want to bring their lunch, and little ones may enjoy a lawmen and out laws coloring station.

The city of Bartlesville is investing heavily it its water treatment system. Terry Lauritsen, City Engineering and Water Utilities Director, said that a two-year report on the $55 million expansion of the City's waste water treatment plant was accepted by the City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting last Monday.

The expansion, which is required by the Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality, will increase the capacity of the plant from 7 million gallons per day to 8.2 million gallons per day.

"In September 2020, the council approved a professional service contract with Tetra Tech for the first phase of planning for the wastewater treatment plant expansion and collection system improvements from Limestone to Chickasaw," said Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen. "This phase is to prepare an engineering report, which evaluates various improvement options, provides a 35 percent level of engineering design, as well as the environmental review and estimated construction costs."

"The reports are a result of a two-year effort looking at wastewater samples from different points in the treatment system and available technologies to retrofit and expand the treatment capabilities of the plant as well as collection system improvements to eliminate chronic bypass locations within the system," he said.

Lauritsen said all the existing structures are being renovated with updated equipment or repurposed for another type of treatment.

"In accordance with the report, additional structures will be built to facilitate the increase in capacity," he said. "The only building being demolished is the administration building, which has experienced severe foundation problems and is beyond repair."