Posted: Oct 07, 2022 8:57 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2022 9:14 AM

Tom Davis

There have been at least three drug overdoses with one being fatal locally according to District Attorney Kevin Buchanan. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Buchannon delivered the grim news.

Buchanan said officers can often help a person who is overdosing on opioid with substance call NARCAN. He said there is a new substance is out on the street called Xylazine and NARCAN won't help much in an overdose situation.

What Is Xylazine?

A new type of animal tranquilizer called Xylazine is appearing more frequently in drug supplies across the country and is thought to be responsible for thousands of overdoses in states like Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, and New Jersey. Also known by the street name, “Tranq,” Xylazine poses a major threat to public health, as not only can the drug be lethal, but it can also cause necrosis (death of bodily tissue) which can lead to loss of fingers, toes, and even limbs in severe cases.

Xylazine belongs to a class of drugs known as sedatives and is sold under the brand names Rompun®, Sedazine®, and AnaSed®. Currently, it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for veterinary medicine only, where it is used as a sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant for horses and cattle, similar to tranquilizers like Ketamine.

The Dangers Of Tranq

Officials say drug suppliers are lacing the Fentanyl and Heroin supply with Xylazine because it is cheap and easy to get. This means that many users may be using the drug unknowingly. Because Xylazine isn’t an Opioid, it can’t be detected by Fentanyl testing strips, nor can its effects be negated using Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of drug overdoses. The drug has been said to be so powerful that it can “knock out” users for about 6 to 8 hours, far longer than most Opioids.

Shawn Westfahl, an overdose prevention coordinator for Prevention Point, Philadelphia’s only needle exchange, says the combination of Xylazine and Fentanyl can put a person to sleep for hours, making it harder to determine whether someone is experiencing an overdose.

Along with its extremely addictive nature, Xylazine poses serious risks for users. Since the drug is often mixed with Opioids like Fentanyl or Heroin, it can not only be ingested unknowingly, but it can also be extremely deadly.

Jamill Taylor, a member of Philadelphia’s narcotics unit, says that “[Xylazine] is basically eating them alive. It causes them to rot from the inside out.” Taylor is referring to perhaps the most alarming symptom of Xylazine use: necrosis. In many cases, the use of Xylazine use can cause skin cells to die, leading to loss of fingers, toes, and even limbs in some cases. Health officials in Philadelphia report that a woman who had been admitted to the hospital for Xylazine needed both an arm and leg amputation due to “severe necrosis.”

Symptoms of Xylazine Use

According to officials with the US Drug Enforcement Agency, reports of non-fatal Xylazine cases ranged from concentrations of 30 to 4,600 mL. In non-fatal cases, some of the most reported symptoms include:

Blurred vision

Disorientation

Drowsiness

Staggering

Coma

Miosis (constriction of the pupils)

Hyperglycemia (high blood sugar)

Reports of fatal overdoses involving Xylazine were identified as those with a drug concentration up to 16,000 mL. According to the DEA, it is extremely difficult to ascertain exactly where the threshold of lethal and non-lethal doses of Xylazine is due to the wide range of reported doses.

When used frequently, in high concentrations, or alongside other substances like Fentanyl, Xylazine can have serious, life-threatening symptoms. These include:

Respiratory depression

Bradycardia (slowed heart rate)

Skin lesions

Frequent, persistent skin infections

Necrosis

Overdose