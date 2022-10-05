Posted: Oct 05, 2022 4:53 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 4:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

Homecoming Weekend begins October 6 for the Oklahoma Weslayan University, located in Bartlesville. The highlight of the first day will be the Foster Bonanza Fundraiser.

On Friday, a Chapel Service featuring guest speaker, Dr Jim Garlow, pastor of Skyline Church in La Mesa, California, will open the day's activities. Throughout the day there will games and reunions with a soccer game later in the evening. Coronation of the Royal Court will be held at 7 pm, followed by a banquet.

Saturday continues reunions and lots of sports. There is also a prayer walk planned around the campus and a brunch. There will also be a Yearbook Giveway at the Drake Library.

This year's homecoming commemorates 100 years of "The Christ" oil painting, 90 years of La Quinta Mansion, and 50 years since the MWC and BWC merger.