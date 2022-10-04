Posted: Oct 04, 2022 9:07 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland was out guest on CITY MATTERS on Tuesday. The two biggest issues on the table is whether or not the city will come up with an ordinance to ban "adult entertainment" in public places and preparing for a costly investment in the Chickasaw Waste Water Treatment Plant Expansion and Collection System Improvements Limestone-Chickasaw Corridor.