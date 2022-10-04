Posted: Oct 04, 2022 8:52 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 8:52 AM

Victoria Edwards

The last day to register for voting in the November 2020 election will be Friday, October 14.

Registration can be submitted by mail as long as the postmark is midnight on October 14. You can also register at your county election board, at a DMV or tag office, at most post offices, and at some libraries.

Once an application has been processed, a paper Voter Registration Card is mailed to the residential address used on the application.