Posted: Oct 03, 2022 3:21 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2022 3:21 AM

Tom Davis

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville.

OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH 10. Officers say he was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve to the right, lost control and entered the westbound lanes of travel. The motorcycle then laid over to it’s left side impacting the roadway and continued sliding and departed the roadway to the left, coming to rest.