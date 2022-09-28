Posted: Sep 28, 2022 5:11 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 5:11 PM

Dalton Spence

The Dewey Lady Bulldoggers Softball team knows what it takes to get to Hall of Fame Stadium for the State Tournament. The Lady Bulldoggers have made it there each of the last three years.

If there is anywhere that can pull off a fourth straight year, Dewey’s history tells you they are the team to do it or at least go down swinging. When most schools make multiple state tournament runs, they are due for a down year or two.

That is what the Lady Bulldoggers were looking at when they started out the season 3-14. The Lady Bulldoggers fought back and went on a tear winning 13 of their last 16 games including the district championship.

This is what Head Coach Niki Keck had to say about her Lady Bulldoggers season so far.

Dewey is looking to continue to have the hot bats during regionals Thursday in Tishomingo game one of their regional is scheduled for Noon.