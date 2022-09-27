Posted: Sep 27, 2022 7:59 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2022 7:59 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless said Oktoberfest is slated for this Saturday, October 1 from 3:00-9:00pm, between 4th and 5th street at the OKM Office: 415 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, OK. Vendors are welcome!

Mikala invites you to enjoy handcrafted beer and delicious food. There will also be live music, dancing, games for all ages, prizes, and more. Don’t forget to stop by OKM’s German Shop to discover one-of-a-kind merchandise. It will be fun for the whole family and children 12 and under get in free with accompanying adult.

This year, OKM is raffling off a Christmas Cruise down the Rhine and a Yeti cooler filled with German goodies. Raffle tickets are limited so enter now! The winners will be announced at OKM’s Christkindl Market on Saturday, November 5 at 4:00pm. We hope to see you there!