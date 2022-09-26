Posted: Sep 26, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 2:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Department of Transporation announced this weekend that work on the Cherokee Bridge in Bartlesville is progressing with completion of the pillars and sewer lines but water lines will need to be installed next which could slightly delay the reopening of the bridge near the Johnstone Park entrance.

Once the water lines are finished, smaller bridges north of the Cherokee Bridge will need to close. Traffic will be diverted west of County Road 1775 to County Road 3950 to Durham Road and then back east to Highway 120. These diversions will be in place about 100 days as the smaller bridges are completed.