Posted: Sep 23, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 5:39 PM

Victoria Edwards

The traditional hot rod gathering for the "discerning man" will be held on October 1 at the Woolaroc Museum & Preserve, located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesvill on Highway 123 near US Highway 60.

You can attend as a car owner or just a car lover. To show off your hot rod at the event, you must pre-register at thehotrodgathering.com .

Tickets to the event are $14 per adult ages 12 and over. Children under 12 are FREE.

For more information about the event, contact Woolaroc at 918-241-6333.http://thehotrodgathering.com