Posted: Sep 23, 2022 5:23 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 5:23 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 am on Monday, September 26 to discuss a variety of items. The meeting will take place on the second floor of the Annex Building at 400 South Johnstone in Bartlesville.

On the agenda is an amendment to the ARPA agreement for Samaritan Counseling and Growth, an amended schedule of expenditures of SEFA for fiscal year ending June 2022, and the August report from Adult Drug Court. Inter-local agreements for Siren upgrades will also be considered with the City of Dewey and the townships of Ramona, Vera, Copan, and Ochelata.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and to make public comment.