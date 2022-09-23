News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 23, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 2:57 PM
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell Addresses Green Country Republican Women's Club
Tom Davis
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was the guest speaker on Friday at the Green Country Republican Women's Club at Hillcrest Country Club.
After talking politics and the need for everyone to vote in this very important mid-term election, Pinnell began talking about tourism saying that he is in talks with the Fairfax community and the Osage tribe Osage about setting up a tourism draw called the Osage Trails featuring sets from the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on location.
The Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell said that tours along US Highway 60 with stops in Bartlesville, Pawhuska and Ponca City are really big and will get even bigger. Pinnell said that people are looking for Americana and that these three cities are the draw for the state right now with this area's rich history and tales of the frontier to the modern day.
Lastly, Pinnell talked about his excited regarding the growth an future of the aerospace industry in Oklahoma. It's the 2nd largest industry in the state and quickly closing in on the number two spot behind gas and oil. He said jobs and training are moving at a fast pace and that we even have a spaceport. His main push was on recruiting young people to get into the aerospace field.
