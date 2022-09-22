Posted: Sep 22, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 2:20 PM

Matt Jordan / Chase McNutt

A group gathered outside the Montgomery County Courthouse to raise awareness on the issue of the illegal distribution of Fentanyl in the area. Organizer Jessica Barlow says one death from a Fentanyl overdose is too much .

Barlow's nephew died earlier this month from an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The protest comes just a week after two men were arrested in the county with baggies of pills on them. One of those men bonded out but later has his bond revoked.