Posted: Sep 22, 2022 9:48 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 10:21 AM

Dalton Spence

I scream, you scream, we all scream ice cream this Saturday Sep 24 from 1-4 p.m. At the Fred and Addie Drummond home for the Ice Cream Social.

The event is included in the regular price of getting into the Drummond. Prices are listed as $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 or older and $4 for students 6-18 years old. Kids ages five and under get in free as well as veterans and active military with ID. This event will be held outside.

The home is located at 305 N. Price in Hominy. If you have any questions, call 918-885-2374