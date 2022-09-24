Posted: Sep 21, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 1:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

Seat belts save adult lives and booster seats save children's lives but only if they are used correctly. To find out if your booster seat is safe for your child's weight or height and if it is installed correctly in your vehicle, the Washington County Health Department is offering an on-site booster seat check on Saturday, September 24 from 9 am to 11 am at the Bartlesville location -- 5121 Southeast Jacquelyn Lane.

Nationally-certified technicians will conduct the seat checks and give tips to families and caregivers on which type of seat is best for their child(ren) and when to make a move to another seat, as well as where the best place is to install a seat inside a vehicle. There will also be limited number of seats given away to families who are on government assistance. You must bring proof of your WIC, SNAP and SoonerCare qualifications to the event.