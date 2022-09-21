Posted: Sep 21, 2022 11:32 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 1:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

Mark your calendars and spruce up your classic cars for the 35th Annual Oldies 'n' Goodies Car Show to beheld on Saturday, September 24 from 8 am to 3 pm.

There is no pre-registration to bring your car to the show -- just pay the $25 entry fee when you arrive to reserve your spot and park your beauty. Registration begins at 8 am and closes at 11 am. Entry fee includes an event t-shirt and all proceeds from the car show will benefit local charities within the city of Dewey.

There will be an OPEN CLASS judging by members of the Dewey-based group, Oldies-n-Goodies Car Club. Five trophies will be awarded. The HIGH FIVE winner will take home $100 and four runners-up will each receive $50.

While at the event, enjoy a live DJ, food vendors, and a salute to Veterans at noon.