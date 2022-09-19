News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 7:01 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2022 7:02 PM
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Eduaction: 2023 School Bond Issue
Tom Davis
The idea of moving up the 2023 school bond isssue election came up near the end of the Bartlesville Public Schools Board on Monday evening.
Supt. Chuck McCauley cited the need for more classrooms due to the influx of new students over the last two school years. The biggest gains have come at the middle school and a couple of the elementary schools.
Normally, a school bond election would be set in August. McCauley asked the board members to consider voting at a later date to move the election to early March. That way, according to McCauley, money can be accessed to start the building projects as soon as school gets out with the hope of having the classrooms ready to go by next school year. He does not likely the idea of kids being taught in trailers.
Taxes would not go up should the school bond election move to the earlie rdate.
No vote was taken on the issue.
