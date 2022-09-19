Posted: Sep 19, 2022 7:01 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2022 7:02 PM

Tom Davis

The idea of moving up the 2023 school bond isssue election came up near the end of the Bartlesville Public Schools Board on Monday evening.

Supt. Chuck McCauley cited the need for more classrooms due to the influx of new students over the last two school years. The biggest gains have come at the middle school and a couple of the elementary schools.

Taxes would not go up should the school bond election move to the earlie rdate.