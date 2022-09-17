News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 17, 2022 3:25 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2022 3:25 AM
A Full House for the Lighthouse Outreach Center 30th Anniversary
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Community Center was packed with supporters of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday as the mission celebrated its 30th anniversay.
A moving video presentation featuring those whose lives were changed by Lighthouse Outreach Center followed by Executive Director Errol Hada, Developement Director Linda Radaker and others recognizing those who have been helped make the center what it is today.
A special honor was given to the Lighthouse's founder, Naomi Lanier, who thirty years ago was moved by God the set up and establish a homless shelter in Bartlesville which became the Lighthouse Outreach Center.
Later, Miss Revelee Pester, 8, was given a special honor for her work a couple of years ago for raising money on her own to help the Lighthouse after seeing a homeless man in despair outside Walmart holding sign.
The night was topped off by a spirited message of faith and a reminder to squeeze opportunity from opposition by Dr. Robert Loggins.
