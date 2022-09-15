Posted: Sep 15, 2022 6:22 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that Bartlesville High School senior Joyce Yang has been named a Semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Joyce is the daughter of Lucy and Qing Yang. She is the Student Body President, Interact Club Past President, and is involved in National Honor Society, jazz choir, and art. Her extracurricular activities include piano, the State Superintendent Advisory Council, the Bartlesville Superintendent Advisory Council, Girls State Governor, Girls Nation Senator, and the Make-A-Wish OK Youth Leadership Council. In her spare time, Joyce enjoys listening to podcasts, volunteering for OKM Music, hanging out with friends, and reading. She plans to attend college and major in economics.

Approximately 16,000 students were selected nationwide in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.