News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:23 AM
The Crafty Candles Shoppe Candles for a Cause: Kids and Vets
Tom Davis
Inspired by a man walking in a bear suit through Bartlesville, OK, from California to New York in the heat of summer a coupel of years ago, The Crafty Candle Shoppe owners decided that much good can be done by creating and selling hand-crafted candles for charitable causes.
Appearing on COMMUNTY CONNECTION, the owners of The Crafty Candle Shoppe, USMC Ret. Gunnary. Sgt Clifford Taylor and his wife and Master Chandler, Erin , said that when social media influencer, Bear Sun did a social media video from there and the Taylor's soon became swamped for days with orders. This is how "Candles for a Cause" came about.
Now through the holidays, "Candles for a Cause" will raise funds for a special veterans dinner at their new locatio at 202 South Osage in Bartlesville. Instead of 10% of sales from a specific candle goint to the charity, the Taylors are taking 10% of all sales for this cause and to help King Remnants Ministry shop for Christmas gifts for foster children.
The Crafty Candle Shoppe is located at The Crafty Candle Shoppe is located at 137 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville and at 203 S Osage Ave. in Bartlesville. Website: https://www.thecraftycandleshoppe.com/
« Back to News