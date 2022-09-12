Posted: Sep 12, 2022 9:40 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

BARTLESVILLE POLICE CHIEF CHAT, BPD Chief Tracy Roles began the conversation by urging citizens to pay closer attention when driving, especially when it comes to obeying stop signs and traffic control devices. Roles referrenced that Appearing on, BPD Chief Tracy Roles began the conversation by urging citizens to pay closer attention when driving, especially when it comes to obeying stop signs and traffic control devices. Roles referrenced that 4-vehicle crash on Sunday at Price Road at US 75 that sent two people to a Tulsa hospital with significant injuries.

Roles then took time to praise his officers for keeping the peace at last weekend's Pride event at Tower Center at Unity Square.

Roles said, "I don't worry much about our Bartlesville citizens, because they usually behave even if something goes against their values. My main concern was from outsiders that came from Elk City in an attempt to stir things up."

Protestors and attendees were separated during the Pride event by officers. Roles said that everyone involved got the chance to express their 1st Amendment rights and no viloence took place.

The next BPD Police Community Meeting will be held Sept. 22 at City Hall at 7pm. All are encouraged to attend as it is open to the public in an effort to listen to citizen concerns.