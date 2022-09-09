Posted: Sep 09, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 2:45 PM

Victoria Edwards

The German-American Society of Tulsa is pleased to announce its ArtFest 2022 to be held on Saturday, September 10 from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sunday, September 11 from Noon to 5 pm. The event will be held at the GAST Event Centr in midtown Tulsa, at 15th Street and Terrace Drive.

This the second year for the event and it will feature 18 unique artists who are exhibiting their talents and selling their artwork to the public. Art includes painting, woodworking, pottery, glass & mosaics, lazer-etched, jewelry and asseblage. This year's featured artist is Cristana Prado.

A silent auction will also take place as a fundraiser for the organization. Light refreshments, including beer and wine, will be on sale from local vendors. Parking and admission are free.