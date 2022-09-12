Posted: Sep 09, 2022 2:32 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 2:32 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Public Facilities Authority will hold a meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:15 pm in the basement meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

On the agenda for the meeting are considerations of resignations of two trustees, an inter-local agreement with the Washington County Commissioners, a deposit of escrow monies for property being purchased by an individual, an overview of the Open Meetings Act, an discussions on the New Expo Display and special meetings. There will also be a presentation by Charles Allcott, President of Stride Bank, regarding Expo funding.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting. Public comments can be made at the beginning of the meeting in five minute allotments.