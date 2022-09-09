Posted: Sep 09, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 1:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

A special exhibit commemorating the story of African-Americans who are enslaved by the Cherokee people has opened in Tahlaquah at the Cherokee National Museum. Titled We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship, the exhibit festures stories, documents and images of the original Freedmen and their descendents. There are also nine original artwork pieces by Cherokee Nation artisits.

At a reception held during the Cherokee Nation Holiday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr. stated that "...we have to acknowlege that we enslaved African-Americans under our own law." He then said that telling the stories of the Freedmen and how they integrated into Cherokee socity may be difficult but it is necessary because "...there story is our story."

The exhibit is available to view thorughout September at the Cherokee National Musuem, 101 South Muskogee Avenue in Tahlaquah. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm.