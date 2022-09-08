Posted: Sep 08, 2022 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2022 1:27 PM

Dalton Spence

Run the Rails 5K is happening in Skiatook Sep. 24. The run will begin and end at Skiatook Central Part.

This 5k course follows what had used to be an old railroad track which was converted into a walking trail 16 years ago.

There is no need to worry about being in-shape because it is a fun run. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers of each class. Classes are defined by a 10-year age groups. For example, 30-39.

Registration is $30 until Sep 11 and $35 from Sep. 13 until race day. Students can get in for $15. Registering by Sep. 18 to get a free t-shirt. Races start at 7:30 a.m.