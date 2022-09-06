Posted: Sep 06, 2022 9:50 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2022 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

September is a big month for Bartlesville Regional United Way!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lisa Cary and Vickie Zaun gave us the big news about the Tee it up for United Way Golf Scramble and the Annual Kickoff.

BRUW wants to introduce the 2022 Campaign Cabinet before our kickoff at Custer Stadium on September 23rd:

Annie & John Saltsman/2022 Campaign Chairs

Tosha & Trevor Wyatt/2022 Campaign Vice Chairs

George Halkiades/2022 Retiree Chair

Big events in September include 4 day long golf tournament hosted by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 to benefit Bartlesville Regional United Way which begins on Tuesday, September 13. Then, come out to the first Bartlesville Bruins home game on Friday, September 23, and help BRUW kick off the annual campaign! BRUW will announce the 2022 campaign goal during halftime.