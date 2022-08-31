Posted: Aug 31, 2022 9:26 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2022 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

The next Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum is September 13, at City Church of Bartlesville, 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber announced that ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Lance, will be the guest speaker.