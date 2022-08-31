Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 31, 2022

Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum Features ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance

Tom Davis
 
The next Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum is September 13,  at City Church of Bartlesville, 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber announced that ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Lance, will be the guest speaker.
 
The start time is a bit different for this event. It will be from 10am to 11:30am.
 
Ryan M. Lance has served as chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s largest independent exploration and production companies, since 2012.
 

 
 
 
 

