Posted: Aug 30, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2022 2:31 PM

Dalton Spence

The 6th Annual ALCAM Awards is taking place on Sep. 17. The event is also used as a fundraiser for the William Edward Finley Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship fundraiser is being used to help a student at UCO or Langston University.

The Award show starts at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pawhuska.

If you would like to donate, you can use Cash App: #WeFinleySchlorOK or Text at 904-708-9016.