Posted: Aug 29, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 10:48 AM
Washington Co. Commissioner Recognizes WCEM for Helping Ramona Schools in a Power Loss Situation
Tom Davis
When power was temporarily lost at Ramona Schools on Friday, the Washington County Emergency Management came to the rescue.
Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he got the call Friday from the schools seeking some sort of assisstance after power was lost to the schools. The fear was that the food in the refridgerators freezers would spoil. Dunlap quickly called Kary Cox at Washington County Emergency Management and they were able to respond quickly with generators.
Commissioner Dunlap wants to remind everyone that WCEM can assist in these situations whether it is a school or a commercial business.
