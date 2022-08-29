Posted: Aug 29, 2022 9:39 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2022 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2, and on Monday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign.

Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike.

Roszel also likes the fact that the city of Bartlesville took the initiative to listen to as many voices as possible to create their new strategic plan to guide their decisions for the next 5 years.

Roszel has considered running for City Council for a few years because he has a passion to serve his community and see his town grow and prosper. After talking with his wife, family, friends, and receiving a lot of encouragement from community members he decided to run.

With our current City Councilman for Ward 2 stepping down, Roszel thinks it is the right time for me to step up and serve my community. As part of the City Council, He believes he can help Bartlesville continue all the things that make it a great place to live and work, and help it overcome some of the challenges we face.