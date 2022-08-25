Posted: Aug 25, 2022 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2022 3:38 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this week, the Bartlesville Fire Department was able to try out their new MPD units at the Tri-County Tech Emergency Services Live Training Facility. The MPD units were donate4d by Project Tribute Foundation to help firefighters with scaling walls.

The Tri-Tech Emergency Services Live Training Facility was designed to offer public safety training on a variety of disciplines. The facility is comprised of Connex boxes and shipping containers that were built by American Fire Training Systems as part of a Class A design. The facility offers both live conditions and moveable partitions to create a myriad of scenarios.

Photos of the BFD working at the facility have been posted on the Tri-County Tech FACEBOOK page.