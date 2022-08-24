Posted: Aug 24, 2022 5:26 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2022 5:26 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved two agenda items related to toll rates this week at their regular meeting that will bring Oklahoma one step closer to the full implementation of cashless tolling known as PLATEPAY.

Board members approved toll rates for the cashless tolling but did not release what the rates would be to the public. The rates will be standardized across all toll roads within the borders of our state. Tolls will be billed to drivers after they pass through a toll area by reading the license plate of the car and issuing a monthly billing statement. Drivers who have PIKEPASS will not see any changes to their current account. Along with the statement a photo of the car will be sent to the registered owner.

OTA expects all toll roads to be converted to PLATEPAY by 2024.