Posted: Aug 24, 2022 9:27 AMUpdated: Aug 24, 2022 9:28 AM

Tom Davis / Victoria Edwards

Scott Walton of the Rogers County Sheriff's office and founder of the non-profit, STANDFirst, was in Bartlesville a few weeks ago to present ballistic shields to both the Bartlesville and Dewy school districts for use by the School Resource Officers (SRO). The shields offer an added safety measure as school re-opens.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION recently was Kevin Lynch, owner of the local Re/Max Realty Company, who was also at that event. It was Kevin who donated the funds to purchase the shields. He said he did it because as a life-long Bartian he wants his community to be a safe as it can be.

Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was Brad Johnson who said that the shields are some of the highest quality available on the market and although it is hoped they will never be needed, if they are then officers can be confident they can proceed in their duties with extra protection. These shields are rifle resistant.

Kevin Lynch said that one shield costs about $2200 and he wants to help promote enough support to be able to purchase one for every officer in a school setting and then start on purchasing them for every law enforcement officer in our state. To do that, donations are being taken for the purchases. Individuals, businesses, churches and community groups are encouraged to consider donating funds.