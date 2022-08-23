News
Oklahoma
Brecheen Wins GOP CD 2 Runoff
Tom Davis
He was the last of 14 original candidates vying for the new Oklahoma Congressional District 2 seat to get into the race on the GOP side, and now Josh Brecheen will be the Republican nominee in the November election.
Brecheen defeated Avery Frix with 33,290 votes (52.25%) to 30,429 (47.75%).
Brecheen tells Bartlesville Radio he is thankful for outcome and he said that the voters did their homework and saw through the smears that played out in the media in the form of ads purchased by politicak PACs.
Brecheen face Naomi Andrews (D) and Ben Robinson (Independent) in the November 8, 2022, General Election.
