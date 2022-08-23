Posted: Aug 23, 2022 9:02 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2022 9:02 PM

Tom Davis

He was the last of 14 original candidates vying for the new Oklahoma Congressional District 2 seat to get into the race on the GOP side, and now Josh Brecheen will be the Republican nominee in the November election.

Brecheen defeated Avery Frix with 33,290 votes (52.25%) to 30,429 (47.75%).

Brecheen face Naomi Andrews (D) and Ben Robinson (Independent) in the November 8, 2022, General Election.