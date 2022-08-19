Posted: Aug 19, 2022 5:03 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 5:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

Young Professionals, a sub-group of the Chamber of Commerce of Bartlesville, is seeking new members who want to engage with the community while gaining professional and personal development. The group is involved in a variety of philanthropic projects and offers networking events for all ages.

There are no membership dues or membership requirements to be part of the group. Simply visit their FACEBOOK page and sign up then attend their events. .