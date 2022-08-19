Posted: Aug 19, 2022 1:42 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2022 1:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their regular weekly meeting on Monday, August 22 at 9:30 am on the second floor of the Annex building located at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

On the agenda for this meeting is a review of the burn ban with the suggestion of a continuation of it, as recommended by Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management.

There will also be a discussion about a fiscal memorandum received from the Cherokee Nation regarding a cooperative road project to being on October 1 and an improving the area of Road 2700 East off Highway 75.

Two ARPA grants for the Public Health Contact Tracing Efforts related to the judicial center will also be considered.