Posted: Aug 17, 2022 4:44 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 4:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

This week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Ken McQueen to replace Ken Wagner as the Secertary of Energy & Environment for Oklahoma. Wagner had resigned earlier this year and his last day will be September 3.

McQueen is a native Oklahoman who has 40 years experience in the energy industry as a resource professional and in the areas of government policy advisor and academia. In the past, he served as the US EPA Region 6 Administrator in Dallas.

McQueen is the first and only native Oklahoman to serve as a regional administrator with the EPA.