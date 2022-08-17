Posted: Aug 17, 2022 6:22 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2022 10:01 AM

Early voting for the August 23 Runoff Primary begins Thursday for voters in all seventy-seven (77) counties. Early voting is available Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will also be available Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma is a closed primary state. In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, you must be a registered voter of that party. While the Republican Party has chosen to keep its primaries and runoff primaries closed for the 2022 and 2023 election years, the Democratic Party has made an exception for Independent voters. If you’re an Independent voter you may ask for a Democratic Party ballot for the runoff. No Libertarian primaries were held this year.

It is important to remember, that voters without a runoff primary election are still eligible to participate in all non-partisan elections on the ballot.

Sample ballots are available in the OK Voter Portal . The election list and list of early voting locations are available on the State Election Board website. Voters must vote in the county where they are registered to vote.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot for the August 23 Runoff Primary are reminded that absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 7 p.m. on election night. Absentee ballots can be returned by the United States Postal Service or a private mail carrier, provided delivery documentation is provided.

“Standard” absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to the county election board, but must be returned no later than the end of the business day, Monday, August 22. Only the voter may hand-deliver his or her own absentee ballot. Voters will be asked to show proof of identity when dropping off a ballot. Absentee ballots can be tracked using the OK Voter Portal.

WASHINGTON

STATE OFFICERS

STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN

TODD RUSS

CLARK JOLLEY

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION - REPUBLICAN

RYAN WALTERS

APRIL GRACE

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR - REPUBLICAN

LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN

SEAN ROBERTS

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN

KIM DAVID

TODD THOMSEN

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)

MARKWAYNE MULLIN

T.W. SHANNON

UNITED STATES SENATOR - DEMOCRAT

MADISON HORN

JASON BOLLINGER

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 02 - REPUBLICAN

AVERY FRIX

JOSH BRECHEEN